Nettie Louise Gropp
Newburgh - Nettie Louise Gropp went home to be with the Lord, where He welcomed her and said " well done, my good and faithful servant."
She was born June 26, 1937 in Wichita, KS. to Alice Irene Cameron and Clarence Bond. She spent her first 6 years with her mother and half siblings, James William Vancil and Lillian Irene Vancil. She then spent 6 years at the Kansas state orphans Home. She then went to Niotaze, KS to live with a loving Christian couple, Leigh and Pearl Mathers. She considered them to be her mom and dad. She was predeceased by 2 brothers, Raymond Torsone, and Ross Hutchinson. She has a surviving sister, Anna Marie Kitchen of Caney, KS.
In September 1959, she graduated from Halstead Hospital school of Nursing, with her RN, and she married William Marshall. In 1960, they moved to Poughkeepsie NY so Bill could work for IBM. From 1960 to 1999 she worked at Vassar Brothers Hospital on the IV team. She was a small aircraft pilot, a pistol sharpshooter and rode motorcycles with Bill. Bill died in 1988.
December 16 ,2006, she found love again and married Paul Allen Gropp. She was a member of Vassar Road Baptist Church, Poughkeepsie Christian Women's club, and Home Bureau.
She is survived by her loving husband, Paul Gropp, at home, daughter Sandra Tompkins(husband Joe), Newburgh, son Mark Marshall (wife Linda), Poughkeepsie, step sons Paul, John (wife Brandi), Poughkeepsie, Pete in Round Rock,Texas, and Andrew Gropp, Virginia Beach VA., Grandchildren Joe (fiancée Kori Sargent), Rachel (fiancée Santino Ilacqua), William Tompkins, Newburgh, Janessia Profit, Lampasas, TX and 1 great grandson, Lucas, Lampasas, TX.
A private graveside service will be held next week. A memorial service will be held at Vassar Road Baptist Church, at a later date.
Donation may be made to: Samaritanspurse.org, which runs Operation Christmas Child and Christian disaster relief.
Thank you for all the love, prayers and support.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 9 to May 10, 2020