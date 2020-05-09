Services
DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc.
1290 Route 9W
Marlboro, NY 12542
(845) 236-4300
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Vassar Road Baptist Church
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Nettie Gropp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nettie Louise Gropp


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nettie Louise Gropp Obituary
Nettie Louise Gropp

Newburgh - Nettie Louise Gropp went home to be with the Lord, where He welcomed her and said " well done, my good and faithful servant."

She was born June 26, 1937 in Wichita, KS. to Alice Irene Cameron and Clarence Bond. She spent her first 6 years with her mother and half siblings, James William Vancil and Lillian Irene Vancil. She then spent 6 years at the Kansas state orphans Home. She then went to Niotaze, KS to live with a loving Christian couple, Leigh and Pearl Mathers. She considered them to be her mom and dad. She was predeceased by 2 brothers, Raymond Torsone, and Ross Hutchinson. She has a surviving sister, Anna Marie Kitchen of Caney, KS.

In September 1959, she graduated from Halstead Hospital school of Nursing, with her RN, and she married William Marshall. In 1960, they moved to Poughkeepsie NY so Bill could work for IBM. From 1960 to 1999 she worked at Vassar Brothers Hospital on the IV team. She was a small aircraft pilot, a pistol sharpshooter and rode motorcycles with Bill. Bill died in 1988.

December 16 ,2006, she found love again and married Paul Allen Gropp. She was a member of Vassar Road Baptist Church, Poughkeepsie Christian Women's club, and Home Bureau.

She is survived by her loving husband, Paul Gropp, at home, daughter Sandra Tompkins(husband Joe), Newburgh, son Mark Marshall (wife Linda), Poughkeepsie, step sons Paul, John (wife Brandi), Poughkeepsie, Pete in Round Rock,Texas, and Andrew Gropp, Virginia Beach VA., Grandchildren Joe (fiancée Kori Sargent), Rachel (fiancée Santino Ilacqua), William Tompkins, Newburgh, Janessia Profit, Lampasas, TX and 1 great grandson, Lucas, Lampasas, TX.

A private graveside service will be held next week. A memorial service will be held at Vassar Road Baptist Church, at a later date.

Donation may be made to: Samaritanspurse.org, which runs Operation Christmas Child and Christian disaster relief.

Thank you for all the love, prayers and support.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato of The DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc., (845) 236-4300. www.didonatofuneralservice.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 9 to May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nettie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -