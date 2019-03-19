Services
Delehanty Funeral Home
64 E Main St
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
(845) 297-2640
Service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Delehanty Funeral Home
64 E Main St
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590

Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Marys Church
11 Clinton St.
Wappingers Falls, NY

Newell Russell Jr. Obituary
Newell Russell, Jr.

Wappingers Falls - Newell H. Russell, Jr., of Wappingers Falls, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 at his home.

He was born in Manhattan, March 2, 1934, the son of Newell H. Russell Sr., and Bessie Baker. On February 2, 1958, in Yonkers, he was married to Dorothy C. Panek Russell, who died March 18, 2018.

Mr. Russell was employed as a senior technician at Indian Point until his retirement. He was a member of American Legion Post #427, Wappingers Falls, after serving in the U.S.Navy during the Korean era. Newell was an avid golfer. He was a graduate of RCA Institute, volunteered as a court officer in the village, and was a literacy volunteer in Poughkeepsie, and was also a licensed electrician.

Surviving are his daughters, Debra Keindl (Steven), Sharon Russell-Chase(Glenn), Carolyn O'Neal(Danny), Kathleen Macrillo and significant other, Stephen Schwed, Stephanie Wallaert(Thibaud), son-in-law, Mark Macrillo, Grandchildren, Kyle, Jessica, Steven, and Dylan Keindl, Carolyn, Wesley(Brianna), Alex and Benny O'Neal,Karlina, Carter Macrillo, Sloane, and Jack Wallaert, Great grandchildren, Cora, Vincent Macrillo, Conner Keindl, Brother-in-law, Robert Panek, and a Brother, Gordon Russell.

Friends may call at the Delehanty Funeral Home 64 E. Main St., Wappingers Falls, Thursday from 3 to 7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Friday at 11:00 AM at St. Marys Church, 11 Clinton St., Wappingers Falls. Entombment Community Mausoleum, Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.

Donations may be made to the SPCA in lieu of flowers.To send a condolence or for directions, vivit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 19, 2019
