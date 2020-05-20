|
|
Newton B. Kemp Jr.
Stanfordville - Newton B Kemp Jr passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 at the age of 86, at Ferncliff Nursing Home in Rhinebeck, NY.
He was born on July 8,1933 at Vassar Brother's Hospital to parents Newton Kemp Sr & Evalena Thurst Kemp Hardisty.
Newt was a lifetime resident of Stanfordville, NY where he served as a volunteer fireman for 67 yrs. He was also a member of the United Church of Christ for 86 yrs, Town Councilman for 10 yrs, as well as a member of the Stanfordville Lions Club. He worked at IBM for 35 yrs, and retired at the age of 58. After retirement he worked part time at Peck & Peck Funeral Home for many years.
Newt married Roberta Harrington on October 3, 1954 in Garrison, NY. He is survived by his wife Roberta Kemp, his daughters Michelle Kemp Holst-Grubbe & Adrienne Kemp D'Antonio (Louis D'Antonio), his granddaughters Lisa Keeler Mielich (Robert Mielich), Allison Holst-Grubbe (Paige Howarth) & Amie Keeler Buonome (Stephen Buonome), as well as his great grandchildren Matthew Mielich, Austin Mielich, Mattison Mondene & Sophia Keeler. He is also survived by his sister Kathleen Kemp Calabrese (Alfonso Calabrese), brother-in-law Robert Jones, and nieces & nephew.
Newt was predeceased by his parents, stepfather Chester Hardisty, sister Arthena Kemp Jones & son-in-law George Holst-Grubbe.
Newt was a loving husband, father, grandfather & great grandfather. He enjoyed playing golf, participating in sports, watching his great grandsons play sports, as well as spending time with his family.
A celebration of life ceremony will occur in the near future. Due to COVID-19, services and burial are private for immediate family only. Arrangements entrusted with Peck & Peck Funeral Home, 7749 South Main St Pine Plains, NY 12567.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 20 to May 23, 2020