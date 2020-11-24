Nicholas Casale
Hopewell Junction - On Sunday, November 22nd 2020, Nicholas B. Casale, loving Husband, Father and Grandfather, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 66 at his Hopewell Junction, NY home.
Nicholas was born March 18th 1954 in Brooklyn, NY to Arthur and Louise (Bradley) Casale. On April 23, 1976 he married Joanne Ames and moved to Baldwin, NY. Together, they raised three children - Jennifer, Nicholas and Victoria.
Nicholas began an illustrious law enforcement career in 1978 as a New York City Corrections Officer. In 1982, he became a police officer with the New York City Police Department. After starting as a patrolman on the streets of the 73rd precinct, he worked his way up the prestigious title of 1st Grade Detective. Nicholas was recognized for his heroic and tireless acts performed on September 11, 2001 during the World Trade Center terrorist attacks. His actions saved countless lives.
After retiring from the NYPD, Nicholas served as the Metropolitan Transit Authority's Deputy Director of Security and was responsible for the operation of the counter terrorism program.
He then opened his own private investigation firm, Casale Associates LLC, based out of Manhattan. As a private investigator, Nicholas worked many high profile cases including acting as the bail monitor for Bernard Madoff.
In his personal life Nicholas enjoyed such hobbies as coin and art collecting, playing with his grandchildren and cooking.
Nicholas was preceded in death by his wife Joanne, daughter Victoria, father Arthur and mother Louise. He is survived by his daughter Jennifer Confield and her husband Michael, his son Nicholas and two grandchildren Logan and Aiden.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 28th 2020 at 10am at the Church of St. Columba, 835 Rt-82, Hopewell Junction, NY. An entombment will follow at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Valhalla, NY.
Please visit Nicholas's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com
.