Nicholas Elmore
New Port Richey, Florida - Nicholas Elmore of New Port Richey, Florida and formerly of Wappingers Falls, entered into rest Friday, September 18, 2020. He was 98.
Son of the late Conrad and Anna (Kunsevich) Ilmovsky, he was born on January 14, 1922 in New Haven, CT. He married his beautiful bride, Marilyn Anderson, on August 7, 1948 in Baldwin, Long Island. Mrs. Elmore preceded him in death, passing on February 19, 1997.
Mr. Elmore proudly served his country in the United States Coast Guard during World War II as a Telephone and Electrician Mate; he enjoyed attending yearly reunions for fifty years with his fellow service members. Once honorably discharged, Nicholas enjoyed a long career as a telephone installer and repairman, retiring from AT&T in Beacon. He was also a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America.
Mr. Elmore was a gifted craftsman who built two houses over his lifetime: one in Freeport, New York, where he resided for thirteen years and the second house on Lake Oniad in Wappingers Falls, where he resided for 49 years. He was an active member in the Lake Oniad Homeowners Association where he enjoyed many friendships over the years. He moved to New Port Richey, Florida in 2014 to be closer to his daughter and grandchildren.
Survivors include his daughter, Susan Mary Anderson and her husband, Walter; grandchildren, Alysha Anderson, Christopher Anderson and Aaron Egan and his sister, Jessica Egan Hastings; and longtime friend, Claire Schatz.
In addition to his wife, Marilyn, he was predeceased by his daughter, Sally Elmore Egan, and his sister, Mary Elmore.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 11 am to 12 pm at Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 E. Main Street, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590. A brief prayer service will be held at 12 noon at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Fishkill Rural Cemetery, Route 9, Fishkill. Masks must be worn and social distancing practiced for all services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Nicholas' name to Castle Point VAMC, 41 Castle Point Road, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590.
