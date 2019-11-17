Services
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
(845) 221-2000
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church
1925 Route 82
LaGrangeville, NY
View Map
Nicholas Esposito Jr.


1939 - 2019
Nicholas Esposito Jr. Obituary
Nicholas J. Esposito, Jr., 79, an area resident since 1977 and formerly of Staten Island, died peacefully at his home on November 16, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Brooklyn on December 22, 1939, he was the son of Nicholas and Louise (Quieroli) Esposito. Nicholas proudly served our country in the US Navy and was employed as a Mechanic A for Con Edison in New York for 42 years until his retirement in 2004. He was a parishioner of St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church in LaGrangeville. An avid outdoorsman, he had a passion for skiing. His favorite times were spent skiing with his family.

On May 2, 1975 in Brooklyn, Nicholas married Loretta (Cascino) who survives at home. He is also survived by his children and their spouses, Gary and Cynthia Esposito of Beekman, Frank and Jennifer Esposito of Media, PA, and Gina and Christopher LaFata of LaGrange; his brother, Ralph Esposito; and his grandchildren, Ryetta, Celia, Dominic, Gianna, Anthony and Charlie.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday at 10am at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church, 1925 Route 82, LaGrangeville followed by interment in St. Denis Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to . Please visit Nicholas' Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019
