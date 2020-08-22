Nicholas H. Wennersten
Poughkeepsie - On Wednesday August 19, 2020 Nicholas Wennersten, beloved son, sibling, uncle & dear friend suddenly passed from injuries sustained in an auto-pedestrian accident at the age of 29. He was born on August 4th 1991 to Nels and Katrina Wennersten. He was raised in Poughkeepsie and attended Spackenkill high school. He worked diligently alongside his father and his brothers at Hudson Valley Roofing. Nicholas was smart witty and always had a sweet and sincere soul. He had a special bond with all that he loved. While he was known for his humor, love of basketball & his ability to put a smile on anyone's face, he also had a unique love of music, art and animals, especially his beloved dog Bonnie. In addition to his 2 loving parents he is survived by his 6 siblings, Christopher and Aimee, Susan, Nels and Kelly, Matthew and Ashley, Alyssa and Ryan, and Adam; his nieces and nephew, Ariana, Charlotte, Jayden, Gabriella, Lydia, and Rylee Lou; cousins and countless friends. Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 2-5 PM at The Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com