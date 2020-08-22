1/1
Nicholas H. Wennersten
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nicholas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nicholas H. Wennersten

Poughkeepsie - On Wednesday August 19, 2020 Nicholas Wennersten, beloved son, sibling, uncle & dear friend suddenly passed from injuries sustained in an auto-pedestrian accident at the age of 29. He was born on August 4th 1991 to Nels and Katrina Wennersten. He was raised in Poughkeepsie and attended Spackenkill high school. He worked diligently alongside his father and his brothers at Hudson Valley Roofing. Nicholas was smart witty and always had a sweet and sincere soul. He had a special bond with all that he loved. While he was known for his humor, love of basketball & his ability to put a smile on anyone's face, he also had a unique love of music, art and animals, especially his beloved dog Bonnie. In addition to his 2 loving parents he is survived by his 6 siblings, Christopher and Aimee, Susan, Nels and Kelly, Matthew and Ashley, Alyssa and Ryan, and Adam; his nieces and nephew, Ariana, Charlotte, Jayden, Gabriella, Lydia, and Rylee Lou; cousins and countless friends. Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 2-5 PM at The Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 22, 2020
May God bless you, Nicholas. I pray for peace of heart for your entire family. I love you dearly.
Linda M BURDICK
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved