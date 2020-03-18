|
|
Nicholas J. Howlett
LaGrange - Nicholas J. Howlett, 88, of LaGrange, NY passed away on March 16, 2020 in Vassar Bros. Medical Center. He was born on June 15, 1931 in Brooklyn, NY, the son of Nicholas & Mary Delaney Gushue. Nicholas married Johanna "Anna" Gushue on June 15, 1957 in St. Agatha's Church in Brooklyn, NY. She predeceased him on October 25, 2018.
For many years Nicholas was employed as an Ironworker for the Ironworker's Local #40 in New York City. He was a member of St. Martin de Porres and was a 4th Degree with the K of C. #7881 at St. Martin's. He enjoyed fishing, golfing and spending summers at Conception Harbour in Newfoundland, Canada.
Survivors include his sons: Gerald (Joan) Howlett of Red Hook, NY; Christopher (Jacqueline) Howlett of New Fairfield, CT.; daughters: Judy Ann (Mark) Westbrook of Houston, TX. ; Christine (Joseph) Vaccaro of Hyde Park, NY. A brother: Gordon Nagle of St. John's Newfoundland, Canada, 9 Grandchildren, 3 Great-Grandchildren, many nieces and nephews all survive. He was predeceased by a brother: Edward Howlett.
Visitation will be Friday, March 20, 2020, 12Noon-1PM at the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Funeral Services are private. Burial will be in the family plot in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made to: St. Martin de Porres Church, 118 Cedar Valley Rd., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020