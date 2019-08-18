Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Reach Out Church Annex
241 Crum Elbow Rd.
Hyde Park, NY
Burial
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Fishkill Rural Cemetery
801 Route 9
Fishkill, NY
Nicholas Louis D'Onofrio Jr.


1957 - 2019
Nicholas Louis D'Onofrio Jr. Obituary
Nicholas Louis D'Onofrio Jr.

Redondo Beach, CA - Nicholas Louis D'Onofrio Jr., age 62, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at home. He was born June 22, 1957 in Beacon, NY to the late Nicholas L. D'Onofrio, Sr. and the late Michelina T. D'Onofrio. Nicky loved family, friends, music, motocross, preparing a great meal and sharing a smile along with a great story. Nicky attended John Jay High School, East Fishkill and graduated from Nordoff High School, Ojai, CA. Nicky was a born entrepreneur. He was the owner/proprietor of Mr. Nick's Seafood Store, Fishkill, NY, The House of Nutrition, Poughkeepsie, NY and The Karma Cafe, Boulder, CO. He also lived many years in Hawaii.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John D'Onofrio.

He is survived by: his son, Nicholas D'Onofrio, III, Portland, OR., his son's Mom, Kelli Hogan, Belvedere Center, VT., Brother; Sal D'Onofrio, Redondo Beach, CA. Sisters; Kandi {Jack} Martini, Newburgh, NY, Maryann {Blake} Robisch, Poughkeepsie, NY, Lisa {Frank} Davis, Henrico, VA and Michele {Gilbert} Kadle of Gloversville, NY, His friend and health care provider; Bill Baker, CA. Nicky also loved his many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. A Celebration of Life will be on Sunday Aug. 25th, 2019 from 2:00-7:00 PM, at Reach Out Church Annex, 241 Crum Elbow Rd., Hyde Park, NY 12538. Please feel free to wear your best Hawaiian attire, bring your good vibes, guitar, harmonica or share your voice in song. Burial will be on Monday Aug. 26th, 11:00 AM at Fishkill Rural Cemetery, 801 Route 9 Fishkill, NY 12524. In lieu of flowers please send your condolences to his son Nicholas D'Onofrio 5002 NE Prescott St, Portland, Oregon 96218.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 18, 2019
