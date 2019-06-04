|
|
Nicholas Magliato, Sr.
Highland - Nicholas Joseph Magliato, Sr.
Nicholas Joseph Magliato, Sr., a lifelong resident of Highland, passed away at home on June 1, 2019, one day after his 83rd birthday.
Born in the Bronx on May 31, 1936, he was the son of Frank and Elizabeth (Pardus) Magliato. The family moved to Marlboro, NY where they raised their five children Frank, Nicholas, Robert, Carol, and Janet.
He was known as "Big Nick" to all his friends for his generous heart and great spirit. His answer to everything, be it crisis or celebration, was to cook a well-prepared meal in the Italian tradition, made with love, for all to enjoy.
Nick graduated from Marlboro High School in 1954 where he played football, basketball, and baseball. He attended Union College in Schenectady, NY graduating in 1958 with a degree in industrial engineering. He married his high school sweetheart (and a cheerleader), Dorothea E. Budelman, on June 21, 1958 at St. James Roman Catholic Church in Milton, NY.
He retired from IBM in December 1988 after 29 years of service holding various positions in Engineering, Manufacturing and Finance including Director of Design Practices, Controller of the Field Service Organization and Corporate Authority on IBM Pricing Methodology during the typewriter era. His career accomplishments include focusing IBM on Cost Reduction Practices by improving key manufacturing business processes. In 1982, he led a corporate task force that focused on maintaining IBM's manufacturing competitive edge. This assignment included studying Japanese computer manufacturing techniques.
Nick was an independent consultant for IBM, Rolm, and Siemens until 1994 when he founded Asset Management & Control, Inc. a technology redeployment company. He holds a patent for the Controlled Disposition of Environmentally and Technologically Sensitive Assets which differentiates his company from others in the industry.
He was an active member of UNICO, the Italian Center, the Town of Lloyd Revolving Loan Fund committee.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothea, and their five children; Nancy (Mark) Jensen, Dr. Kathy (Nicholas Nissen, MD) Magliato, Nicholas (Jenifer), Paul (Dawn), and David, his twelve grandchildren; Matthew and Christopher Heminway, Nicholas and Gabriel Nissen, Ben and Samantha Magliato, Paul (PJ) and Emme Magliato, Eric and Bryant Jensen, Tenea Keeffe, Brittni Ballister and his six great grandchildren; Skylar, Fynn, Shawn, and Gabriela Keeffe and Cameron and Lucas Ballister.
He was predeceased by his brother, Frank Magliato, and his sister, Carol Snow.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 4 to 8 PM at the DiDonato Funeral Home, 1290 Route 9W, Marlboro. A mass of Christian burial will be offered on Saturday morning at 10:30 AM at St. Mary's Church, 1209 Route 9W, Marlboro. Burial will follow at Saint Mary's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nick's memory to Hudson Valley Hospice or a favorite .
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato of The DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc. (845) 236-4300,
www.didonatofuneralservice.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 4, 2019