McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.
1089 Main Street
Fishkill, NY 12524
(845) 896-2000
Calling hours
Thursday, May 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM



Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary, Mother of the Church
106 Jackson Street
Fishkill, NY
Committal
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery
200 Duell Road
Schuylerville, NY
Nicholas Perrelle Obituary
Nicholas Perrelle

Fishkill - Nicholas (Nick) John Perrelle, sometimes known as "Coach", a Fishkill resident since 1990 and formerly of Peekskill, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019 in Tuckahoe. He was 91.

Son of the late Nicholas and Jennifer (Calipietro) Perrelle, he was born in Saratoga Springs on October 27, 1927. In 1946, Nick enlisted in the U.S. Army and served his country as an infantryman during World War II. He was honorably discharged from service in 1947. He was a graduate of Cortland State University and received a Master's Degree at NYU.

In the school districts of Lakeland, Peekskill and predominately at Chappaqua, Nick was a dedicated teacher, coach, and athletic director over the span of 40 years, retiring in 1989. He enjoyed many hobbies, especially all aspects of athletics, and was a founding member of the Fishkill Adult Men's Softball League. He additionally enjoyed outdoor gardening, horse racing, dancing, and singing. Nick was a parishioner of St. Mary, Mother of the Church, in Fishkill and participated in many church activities.

On March 24, 1951, he married Dorothy Lois Geurtze at St. Peter's Church in Saratoga Springs. Dorothy predeceased him on September 7, 2012.

Nick is survived by eight children: Nicholas P. Perrelle & wife Nicole of Mooresville, NC, Nita Birge & husband R. Scott of Latham, Nancy Mandras & husband Paul of LaGrangeville, Neal Perrelle & wife Kathleen of LaGrangeville, Michael Perrelle & wife Lori Ann of Mahopac, Vincent Perrelle of Peekskill, Toni-Anne Spinelli & husband Paul of Reading, CT, and Tina Jarc of LaGrangeville; 17 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many other loving relatives & friends.

Calling hours will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 30 at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 31 at St. Mary, Mother of the Church, 106 Jackson Street, Fishkill.

A committal service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 3 at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Mary, Mother of the Church, P.O. Box 780, Fishkill, NY 12524.

For online tributes, please visit Nick's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 29, 2019
