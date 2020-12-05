Nicholas Pulichene
New Paltz - Nicholas Pulichene, 76 of New Paltz, passed away December 4, 2020. Born in Poughkeepsie N.Y. He was the son of the late Josephine and Joseph Pulichene. Nick graduated from Our Lady of Lourdes High School and received his bachelor's degree from Marist College and Master's Degree at SUNY New Paltz in Education.
Nick was a dedicated and well respected teacher and upon retirement, became a volunteer teacher at Shawangunk Correctional and Wallkill Correctional teaching history, literature, and the Constitution.
He loved teaching and was an avid reader with a passion for history. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, and spending time with family and friends. Nick had also volunteered with the food pantry for St. Joseph's Church in New Paltz. His kind and compassionate nature and sharp wit will be missed by many.
He is survived by his wife Cathy and son Christopher. In addition, he leaves behind many beloved nephews, nieces, cousins, sisters and brothers in law. He was predeceased by his parents and brother Robert Pulichene.
In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, your local ASPCA, or Samaritan's Purse.
Calling hours Monday 4pm - 7pm at Delehanty Funeral Home, Inc. 64 E. Main Street, Wappingers Falls, NY. Interment Tuesday 10:30 am at New Paltz Rural Cemetery.