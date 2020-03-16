|
|
Nick Hemmer
Poughkeepsie, New York - Nick Hemmer passed away peacefully at his home with his loving family by his side.
He was born on February 4, 1922 in Syracuse, NY to his late parents Nicholas and Helen O'Connor Hemmer.
He attended schools in Syracuse. Her earned a BS in Physics from Lemoyne College. Upon Graduation he married Helen Grahosky on September 8, 1951 at Holy Trinity Church in Syracuse, they have enjoyed 68 years of marriage.
Nick enjoyed golfing, tennis and Skiing. He loved his family reunions with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Nick served in the US Army Signal Corps from 1943 to 1946 in the European Theater. He was very proud to have served his Country.
Nick joined IBM in 1951, after many managerial positions he retired in 1981 as Director of Safety and Regulatory Compliance. He held several patents throughout his career.
Upon retirement he formed a consulting firm in Industrial Engineering until 2008.
Nick is survived by his wife Helen at home in Poughkeepsie, his sister Sister Rosarii Hemmer IHM, his three children Nicholas Hemmer III and his wife Suzanne, Anne Kruczek and Mark Hemmer, his grandchildren Sarah Hanford, Elizabeth St. John, Nicollette and Cassandra Hemmer, great grandchildren Dean, Austin, Caroline, Olivia, Madison and Bennett.
Nick was predeceased by his parents and his siblings Helen Rita, Paul, Frank and Sister Helen IHM.
A Funeral Mass will be held 10am Thursday at Holy Trinity Church 775 Main Street Poughkeepsie New York 12603. Because of the Coronavirus and concerned members of the Community the services are limited to family members and close family friends. If you would like to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com
The family asks that memorial donations be made in Nick's name to Holy Trinity Church 775 Main Street Poughkeepsie, NY 12603 or to Hospice of Dutchess 374 Violet Ave. Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.
Due to the Coronavirus and the shutting down of Restaurants the family was going to have a gathering locally but that will be cancelled.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020