Nicole Marie Romano
Woodruff - Nicole Marie Romano, age 30, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at her home. She was born in Rhinebeck, NY she was a daughter of Nicholas and Kim Romano of Clinton.
Ms. Romano was a graduate of State University of New York at New Paltz and was employed as a graphic designer with CMS. She was of the Catholic Faith.
In addition to her parents she is survived by her sister, Elizabeth A. Romano; her fiancé, Brian Sentell; her maternal grandparents, John C. Rinaldi and Darlene Rinaldi; and her two aunts, Angela Romano of Newburgh, NY and Lisa Rinaldi (husband, Manny Blanco) of Poughkeepsie, NY.
Funeral Services were held Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 11 AM at the St. Boniface Catholic Church in Joanna with burial at Pinelawn Memory Gardens. The family received friends Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 6 to 8 PM at Gray Funeral Home of Clinton.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com
Gray Funeral Home of Clinton
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 29, 2019