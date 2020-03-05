|
Nicole Marie Tomlins
East Fishkill - Nicole Marie Tomlins, 36, a lifelong area resident, died on February 29, 2020.
Born in Poughkeepsie on July 13, 1983, she was the daughter of Marie Viola of Hopewell Jct. and the late Louis F. Tomlins. Nicole was a caregiver for more than 15 years for Jamie Kidder, a disabled family friend. She also worked as a sales associate for Family Dollar in Poughkeepsie. She enjoyed doing hair and nails, and she loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her nieces and nephews.
In addition to her mother, Nicole is also survived by her sisters, Rachel Tomlins and Mary Tomlins; her brother, Randy Curtin; her grandmother, Gwendolyn Viola; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. She was predeceased by her father on April 16, 2018, and her son, Louis E. Tomlins, on June 14, 2005.
A celebration of Nicole's life will be held on Saturday. Please contact the family for more information. Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc. Please visit Nicole's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneral home.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020