Nigel Whitaker, Sr.



Poughkeepsie - Nigel was born in Poughkeepsie, NY on May 19, 1962 and returned home on July 13, 2020. He was a self-taught and self-employed carpenter most of his life with a few stops as maintenance for Vassar College, Saint Francis Hospital and Metro North. After a life of fixing most anything for anyone he has packed his tool box to be of assistance in the presence to another CARPENTER we know.



Nigel is survived by his mother, Gertrude" Lillian" Whitaker; 4 sisters, Yvonne, Carolyn, Crystal and Denise all of Poughkeepsie, NY; 4 brothers, Sherman, Bryan, Kelvin all of Poughkeepsie, NY and Michael of Kingston, NY. Nigel leaves behind a legacy of love with surviving wife, Carmella Whitaker with whom he shared 30 years of marriage; 6 children they loved and shared daughters, Taniesha Seay and Quinshaya Williams of Poughkeepsie, NY; sons, Nigel Whitaker Jr. (Melissa) and Corey Whitaker (Shared with Stacey Reed), Jovan Williams (Sherise) and Dayvon Whitaker all of Poughkeepsie, NY; Nigel also leaves behind 11 grandchildren, Daequan, Nadia, Naiya, Nigel the 3rd (Nigel and Melissa), Jahzir, Saraj, Jaxon, Manny (Corey) Ah'shalai (Quinshaya) Kadyn and Amari (Dayvon). Nigel also leaves a host of in-laws nieces, nephews, and cousins who will miss his playful banter, knowledge and willingness to help or "Takeover" a task or project.



Nigel is predeceased by his father, Estee Whitaker.



Mr. Whitaker will repose 10-11:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY. Funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the chapel. (Face Mask and Social Distancing REQUIRED). Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 452-2894 or 452-6143.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store