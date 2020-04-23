|
|
Nijola Mogan
Wappingers, New York - Nijola Mogan 66 of the Town of Wappingers, died Sunday April 19, 2020.
Born in Queens, New York on July 18, 1953 she was the daughter of Stan and Olga Berzins Mazilis.
Nijola was a local resident most of her life. Nijola worked as a secretary at Graymoor retiring in 2019. Nijola also previously worked for American Airlines when they operated out of Dutchess County Airport.
Nijola was a member of St. Mary's Church Fishkill, New York. She loved to shop, loved her cats and dogs, loved to travel but most of all she loved her children and grandchildren.
Nijola is survived by her two daughters Danielle Kozak and her fiance Brandon Scott of Fishkill, NY, Aimee Mogan of Wappingers Falls, New York, grandchildren Destiny Kozak, Madison Kozak, Aiden Scott, Bryson Scott, Alexis Galarza and stepchildren Sean Palamarczuk and PJ Palamarczuk and their children.
Nijola was predeceased by Paul Palamarczuk.
Due to the underlying circumstance services at this time will be private and at the convenience of the family. There will be a Celebration of Nijola's life at a later day to be announced.
Funeral Services are being handled by the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. If you would like to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020