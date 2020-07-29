1/1
Noel Miller
1921 - 2020
Poughkeepsie - Noel Miller passed away on July 26, 2020 in Poughkeepsie, New York at the vibrant age of 99. He was born May 25, 1921 to Jacob and Francis Miller in the parish of St. Elizabeth on the Island of Jamaica.

Noel had 11 siblings, 4 brothers and 6 sisters, who all predeceased him. He was the longest survivor of his family's generation.

He migrated to America in 1951, where he first worked as a farm worker. He later met Leola Roberts, the love of his life, and they were married for 49 years.

He worked for Smith Brothers, Schatz Federal and PDQ, where he retired.

Noel was a dedicated and active member of Second Baptist Church in Poughkeepsie, New York, until his health failed.

At the age of 99 years he had a memory as sharp as a razor, he would discuss and debate current affairs, sports, and politics. He provided sound advice and laughter to his children and grandchildren. His grandson, Keffrey, called him "The General," since he kept the family in line.

Noel is survived by his wife, Leola, and his children: Lester, Lee, Donald, Woodie, Bonita, and daughter, Alethia; extended children Wanda Abbott, Eileen Roberts, Michael Roberts, Vernon Roberts and Lisa Roberts, and daughters-in-law, Sandra, Sue, Melissa and Wanda. Noel was affectionately known as "Papa" and was blessed with over 30 grandchildren, over 15 great-grandchildren, and a great-great grandchild, nieces, nephews, grand and great nieces and nephews.

Papa was well loved and will be truly missed; his spirit will forever remain in our hearts.

He fought a good fight and finished his course. Rest now and be at peace Papa, until we meet again.

On behalf of our family we would like to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers, and support during these difficult times. A very special acknowledgment is given to the staff at Lutheran Care Center. You all are truly heaven sent. Thank you for the love, compassion, support and care given to our Papa.

Mr. Miller will have a Visitation 4-6 p.m., Monday, August 3, 2020 at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY. Graveside Service 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the Community Mausoleum at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery. (Face Mask and Social Distancing REQUIRED). Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 452-2894 or 452-6143.




Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jul. 29 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Rhodes Funeral Home
AUG
4
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Community Mausoleum at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Rhodes Funeral Home
43 Fairview Avenue
Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
(845) 452-2894
