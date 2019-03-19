Noel T. Morris



Poughkeepsie - Noel T. Morris, 90, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 16, 2019, with family by his side, of complications from cancer. Born on Valentine's Day, February 14, 1929, Noel was a sweetheart of a man. Devoted and loving husband to his wife Ann for over 61 years, together they raised five children, Michael (Audrey), Maureen (d. 5/8/1997), James (Chelsy), Kathleen and Patricia. Together, they were blessed with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren and were surrounded by wonderful nieces and nephews. Noel proudly served our country in the U.S. Army and fulfilled his dream of serving the community as a member of the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department for over 39 years as a Sergeant before he retired in 1993. He was also an active member of the Dutchess County Division of the Ancient Order of Hibernians and had the distinct pleasure of serving as Grand Marshall of the 2008 Dutchess County St. Patrick's Day Parade. Noel loved Poughkeepsie and studying its history and sharing what he learned with friends and family. He also enjoyed fishing and canoeing on the Hudson River. Friend to many and loved by all, he will be missed. Calling hours will be on Wednesday, March 20th from 4pm- 7pm at Miller Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, March 21st, at 10am at Our Lady of the Rosary Chapel, 185 Hudson View Drive, Poughkeepsie, NY. Burial service will follow at 11am at Union Cemetery, 1076 Violet Avenue, Hyde Park, NY. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Dutchess County Division of the Ancient Order of Hibernians Msgr. Sheahan Division #1, PO Box 1530, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590. http://www.dutchessaoh.com/ To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019