Nora Doria Walter


1954 - 2020
Nora Doria Walter Obituary
Nora Doria Walter

Crossville, TN - Nora Doria Walter of Crossville, TN passed away peacefully on April 16th 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer, she was 65 years old.

Born December 17, 1954 in Poughkeepsie, NY. Nora spent her childhood in Wingdale, NY and graduated from Dover JR/SR high school. Nora was the owner/operator for many years of a military daycare center at her home in Norfolk, VA before settling in Tennessee. Nora was an active volunteer in her church and community.

She was predeceased by her parents Donald B. Doria, Pearl L. Doria-Woodin, and her stepfather John Woodin. She was also predeceased by her beloved husband Ernest M. Boccella in 2007.

Nora leaves behind her husband George H. Walter of Crossville, TN. Stepson Tim Walter and his wife Jill, and her granddaughter Ashley Collins. Three sisters; Rebecca Hastings, Deborah Oldenburg and her husband Henry, and Janet Doria. Also two brothers, Garry Doria and his wife Sheila and Burton Doria and his wife Marie.

Nora also leaves behind several nieces and nephews. Including her special nephew, Peter Doria and her niece Kelsey Lopez, whom she adored. Kelsey and her husband Luis's children; Mia, Nadilynn and Oakleigh were Nona's little angels.

A memorial service will be held at Shepard of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1461 Sparta Hwy, Crossville, TN at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cumberland County Hospice, 30 E. Adams Street, Crossville, TN 38555.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
