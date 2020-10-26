Nora May St. Jean



Highland - Nora May St. Jean, 63, of Highland, New York passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, New York.



Born December 27, 1956 in New Brunswick, Canada she was the daughter of the late Paul and Barbara (Ennis) Perley.



On June 19, 1976 Nora married David Laurent St. Jean at the Tobique Maliseet Reservation in New Brunswick Canada.



She was a member of the Clintondale Christian Church. She enjoyed sports being a league bowler at Mardi Bob and a dart player in the Highland Dart League. She enjoyed the friendship of the Busy Bees, a sewing and quilting group, at the church.



Survivors include her loving husband, David Laurent St. Jean; her son, Samuel St. Jean of Nashville, TN; her siblings, Sheila Wachtendorf of FL, Edward Perley and his wife, Kim, Sherry Perley and Gerald Perley all of Tobique, New Brunswick Canada; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Friends may call on Wednesday October 28, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Copeland-Hammerl Funeral Home, 162 S. Putt Corners Road, New Paltz, New York 12561.



Copeland-Hammerl is honored to assist Nora's family with the arrangements.









