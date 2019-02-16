Nora Sherry



Fishkill - Nora T. Sherry, 91, an area resident for 27 years, died on February 13, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. She previously lived in the Bronx.



Born in the Bronx on October 30, 1927, Nora was the daughter of the late John and Madeline Shaughnessy. She had been employed as a banking supervisor for Chase in the Bronx for over 20 years until her retirement.



Nora was an active member of the Fishkill Senior Center. She was also involved with events at the Commons at Fishkill where she served as their Sunshine Lady for many years. Nora was a parishioner at St. Mary, Mother of the Church.



She is survived by her children: Nora Crispino and her husband Al, John Sherry and his wife Joyce, James Sherry and his wife Ellen, Cathy Sherry, Gerard Sherry and his wife Mery, Tom Sherry, and Bill Sherry and his wife Vivi; ten grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; her sister, Madeline Doherty; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Nora was also predeceased by her husband, Gerard Sherry; her son, Michael Sherry; and her daughter and son-in-law, Mary and John Peters.



Calling hours will be held on Monday, February 18 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 19 at St. Mary, Mother of the Church, 106 Jackson Street, Fishkill, followed by burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne.



Donations may be made in Nora's memory to the .