McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
(845) 221-2000
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
5:30 PM
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
Norbert Kohlmaier


1957 - 2020
Norbert Kohlmaier Obituary
Norbert Kohlmaier

HOPEWELL JUNCTION - Norbert R. Kohlmaier, 63, a lifelong area resident, died on March 12, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center from injuries sustained in an ATV accident.

Born on January 22, 1957 in Morristown, NJ, Norbert was the son of the late Werner and Christa (Peterhansel) Kohlmaier. He spent his entire life working on the family farm, and was proud to have passed this passion on to his children. He enjoyed still working on Kohlmaier Farm and for Kohlmaier Arbor Care, LLC.

Norbert is survived by his children, Bart Kohlmaier and his wife Jackie of Hopewell Junction, Jenny Boullé and her husband Jay of Poughkeepsie, and Luke Kohlmaier and his fiancée Lacey Roosa of Hopewell Junction; his grandchildren, Colette, Sofi, and Amelia Kohlmaier, Talon and Delaney Boullé, and Rae Kohlmaier; his siblings, Karin McGraw, Heid Creese and her husband David, Heinz Kohlmaier and his wife Cindy, and Inge Beard and her husband Gary; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his sister, Nora Taylor.

Norbert appreciated all the small things in life. His love for the outdoors was only surpassed by his love for his family and enjoyed nothing more than spending time with them.

Calling hours will be held at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction on Sunday from 2-6 pm with a memorial service beginning at 5:30 pm.

Donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Center because of his love of children or the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation in memory of his sister. Please visit Norbert's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020
