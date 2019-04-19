|
Mother Norma Brown
Poughkeepsie - Mother Norma Brown transitioned from this life on Saturday, April 13, 2019. There is an old adage which states that "she has moved from this old building and now resides in one not made by man's hands." Mother Brown was born in Greenville, North Carolina. She was the only child of Ola Frances and Henry Brown. She attended Fleming Elementary School and C.M. Epps High School in Greenville, North Carolina.
Mother Brown's education was interrupted when she met, fell in love, and married Dallas E. Daniels of Greenville, North Carolina. From this union seven children were born. Mother Brown was an employee of Diener's Bakery where she became an accomplished and much sought after cake decorator. Later in life after relocating to Poughkeepsie, New York, Mother Brown returned to school and completed her education in the Poughkeepsie School District. In 1974 Mother Brown experienced an encounter with the Lord and accepted salvation under the leadership of Bishop James and Mother Leatrice Hunt. Upon graduating from the Mid-Hudson Bible Institute, Mother Brown was asked to teach the Sophomore year class. She humbly accepted and served in that capacity for ten years.
Mother Brown is survived by five children, Frances "Ronnie" Johnson (James), Jerry Brown-Daniels, Kenneth Brown-Daniels, Steven Brown-Daniels, and Jean (Gi Gi) Daniels all of Poughkeepsie, NY; 29 grandchildren and 82 great- grandchildren. Mother Brown is predeceased by her parents, Ola Frances and Henry Brown; two children, James Edwin Daniels and Vera Daniels-Payne and 4 great-grandchildren.
Mother Brown will repose 10-11 a.m. Friday, April 19, 2019 at Beth-El Church of God In Christ, 91 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY. Celebration of Life at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Supt. Dwight A. Hunt will officiate. Professional service entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 452-2894 or 452-6143.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 19, 2019