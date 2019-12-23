|
Norma H. Midthun
Pine Plains, NY - Norma Helen Midthun, 87, passed away at home on December 23, 2019.
Per Norma's wishes, she spent her last days watching the birds and squirrels at the feeders and looking out at Twin Island Lake and Stissing Mountain from the comfort of her living room.
Born July 26, 1932 in Oceanside, NY, Norma was the only daughter of the late Lars Johan "John" Midthun and Gladys A Myran Midthun. Norma grew up in Valley Stream, NY with the four adoring adults she lived with.
Every evening Norma sat at the piano with her mother next to her and her father behind her on the violin, and they sang songs together as her grandparents listened. Norma attended Hofstra University after receiving the very first Vocal Music Scholarship awarded by Hofstra. She taught vocal music there for one year and at Massapequa Park School District on Long Island for 15 years.
Norma and her parents moved to Pine Plains in 1970 after she took a job in the Pine Plains Central School District when they added vocal music to the curriculum.
She started teaching at Seymour Smith Elementary School and then went to the new high school, teaching in Pine Plains for 17 years.
Norma was an accomplished pianist and gave private piano lessons. Music was a huge part of Norma's life.
Norma was a world traveler, traveling by ship, plane or car. She could talk for hours about her trips abroad and all over the United States.
She used to enjoy showing slides from her travels. Norma was very proud of her Norwegian heritage and loved to share her vast knowledge with anyone who would sit and listen.
Fun facts: Norma …. could sing in seven languages, sang at Carnegie Hall, went to Disneyland, CA on opening day in 1955, could tell you everything and anything about WWII, and traveled the polar circle by ship in 1957.
She saw Harry Belefonte at Carnegie Hall in 1959, supported many charities including those for WWII veterans, Wounded Warriors, nature, animal rescues and wildlife.
With a great sense of humor, she could easily make you laugh (blush) and she had a smile that could light up a room. Norma loved the peace and quiet of living on a lake and watching birds, wildlife and sunsets from the comfort of her recliner.
Norma will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her, especially those she employed to care for her and her home and property. We shared many wonderful times together and made fond memories and she will remain in our hearts forever.
Many thanks to Hospice, true Angels on Earth.
In addition to her parents, Norma was predeceased by her grandparents Alf F and Hermine J Fredriksen Myran.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, at 11 AM from the Evergreen Cemetery in Pine Plains, NY with Pastor Jackie Jefferson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hudson Valley Hospice, 374 Violet Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 or SPCA, which Norma supported.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019