Norma Jean Reynolds
Poughkeepsie - Norma Jean Reynolds, of Poughkeepsie, NY died Thursday July 11, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Hospital. She was born August 5, 1956 in Poughkeepsie, NY to the late John and Marie Reynolds.
In her earlier years, Norma worked for Wassaic Developmental Center, then for the Hudson River State Hospital. Her time with the First Student Bus Company is what she is most known for. Norma worked as a bus monitor for over 35 years and built a reputation of someone parents could count on to keep their children safe. To those same children Norma was known as, "the bus monitor you did not want to mess with". Her time spent with the students was wonderful, and she truly adored them all.
Some of her childhood was spent growing up in the Delafield Street Apartments, then as an adult Norma moved into the Smith Street Housing Development where she was a long time resident. She loved to sit out on her terrace, play her music, and converse with people as they walked by. If she wasn't braiding hair or baking sweets, she was known for fixing up a home cooked meal for friends and family. Later in life she took up crocheting and made some of the most beautiful blankets in town.
She was predeceased by her great grandmother; Williams Reed, brother; John Reynolds Jr., uncle Eldridge Reed, uncle Fred Reynolds, aunt Rose Lee Reed, and nephew Alvin N. Hayles.
She is survived by her daughter; Latanya Reynolds, sister; Regina Pittman and brother-in-law; James Pittman (Salem, NC), brothers; Tony, Tyrone, and Kenneth Reynolds, sister; Floretta and brother-in-law Alvin Hayles, god-daughters; Callise Holland and Diamond Yeno, god-son; Ehsaan Dunkley, a host of nieces, nephews, family members and friends.
Visitation is 10-11AM, Tuesday July 23, 2019 at Beth-El Church of God in Christ 91 Hooker Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.A funeral service immediately following at 11AM. Burial to follow in Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery 342 South Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. Flowers and cards please send to the church and donations can be sent to Joseph J. Darrow Sr. Funeral Home Inc. 39 S Hamilton St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.845-452-1840. To send online condolences visit www.darrowfuneralhome.org
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 21, 2019