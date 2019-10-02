|
Norma L. Orgetas
Poughkeepsie, New York - Norma L. Orgetas , 73 of the Town of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Vassar Brother Medical Center. Norma was born on September 30, 1945 in Orange, NJ to the late William and Cecelia Powell. She married Peter Orgetas on January 28, 1967 at St. Nicholas Church in Newark, NJ and survives at home.
A local resident since 1969, Norma was a homemaker and was previously employed as an Admission Clerk for the former St. Francis Hospital in Poughkeepsie, NY. She was soccer mom and a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. Her life were her grandchildren and she will be sorely missed.
In addition to her husband, Norma is survived by her children Donna and son-in-law Anthony Delvecchio, Dino and daughter-in-law Dawn Turpin-Orgetas both of Poughkeepsie, NY, grandchildren Tyler Wilcha, Alina and Calia Delvecchio and Mia and Nicholas Orgetas.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm with funeral services at 7:30pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Burial is private and at the convenience of the family. To send an online condolence, please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019