Norma Liuzza
Red Hook - Norma F. Liuzza, 76, a longtime Red Hook residence, passed away on Tuesday, November 17th, 2020 at The Thompson House in Rhinebeck, NY.
Born on August 21, 1944, in New York, NY, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Elvira (Bonavia) Nuccio. Norma married John P. Liuzza on September 23, 1967 in Rosedale, NY and John predeceased her on August 22, 1993. He remained the love of her life.
For many years and until her retirement, Norma worked as private secretary throughout the Hudson Valley. She loved her many friends and was known for her happy and pleasant personality.
Norma was a communicant of St. Christopher's Church in Red Hook. She was a member of their Ladies Guild and often volunteered her time. She also would cook for the parish priests at St. Christopher's. She was a former member of St. Clare's Church in Rosendale.
Norma is survived by her brothers and sisters in law, Mark and Linda Nuccio of Bellmore, NY, and Christopher and Terry Nuccio of Queens Village, NY; along with several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Christopher's Church, Red Hook, NY. Father Patrick Buckley will officiate. Burial will be at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Red Hook.
Memorial donations may be made in Norma's memory to the St. Christopher's Church, 7411 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY 12571 or the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc., 7460 Warren Pkwy Suite 150, Frisco, TX 75034.
Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY.
