Norman E. Greene



Poughkeepsie - Norman E. Greene, resident of The Fountains of Millbrook since 2014, passed away on January 26, 2019 at the age of 90. Born in Brooklyn, New York on April 12, 1928 and raised in New Haven, Connecticut and Coral Gables, Florida, he was the son of the late Sylvia (Freeman) and Samuel Greene.



Norman enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1946 and served aboard the USS Brinkley until his Honorable Discharge in 1948. He graduated Magna Cum Laude from Miami University with an Electrical Engineering Degree and moved to Poughkeepsie to work for IBM in 1952, retiring in 1990. During that time, he also received a Law Degree from La Salle Extension University in Chicago. Norman married the love of his life, Jean Schneer, in Beacon in May of 1954. Jeannie predeceased him in June 2013.



Norman enjoyed reading, dancing and learning about history, particularly the origins of human life. He and his wife were officers of the Hebrew Fraternal Benevolence Society for over 15 years. They were also members of the IBM Quarter Century Club and Norman was President of the MHV IBM Retirees Club for two years.



Norman and Jeannie were enthusiastic patrons of the Poughkeepsie Public Library District. They regularly attended programs at Adriance Memorial Library and established a generous endowment fund to support the Library District.



In addition to his wife and parents, Norman was predeceased by his brother, Warren Greene, and his sister, Janet Siegel Liebowitz. He is survived by his brother Donald (Sharon) Greene in Arizona and sister Beverly (Joel) Whisenant in Georgia as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Norman's burial on February 1st at the Hebrew Fraternal Benevolent Society Cemetery was handled by the William G. Miller & Son Funeral Home on 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 19, 2019