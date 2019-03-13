Services
William G Miller & Son Funeral Home Inc
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
(845) 485-0241
Service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Mausoleum Chapel at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery
Poughkeepsie - Norman J. Cohen, 68, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away on March 12, 2019 at the River Valley Care Center in Poughkeepsie, NY. He was born in the Bronx, NY on May 18, 1950, the son of Seymour D. & Elaine Korman Cohen. Norman worked as a Taxi Driver in Manhattan and lived and worked for many years in Greece. He traveled Europe extensively while there.

Survivors include his Mother: Elaine Cohen of Poughkeepsie, NY; brothers: Bryan L. Cohen of Mt. Kisco, NY; Albert M. Cohen of Sparta, NJ and a sister: Rochelle L. Cohen of Poughkeepsie, NY. He was predeceased by his father: Seymour D. Cohen (9/21/08) & a brother: Howard J. Cohen (9/10/15).

There are no calling hours. A service will take place Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 1 PM in the Mausoleum Chapel at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery. Pastor Wayne Olson will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019
