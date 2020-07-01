Octavia Ann Hernandez
Palm City - Octavia Ann Hernandez, 84, Mother and retired educator passed away peacefully on Monday June 29, 2020 in Palm City, Florida. She was born on August 23, 1935 in Amenia, NY to the late Henry and Pearl Johnson. Octavia graduated from Millbrook High School in Millbrook, New York and attended college at Arizona State University. The majority of her life she worked and lived in Phoenix, Arizona.
Octavia, affectionately known by nicknames of Tavy or OJ, was a very active, sport loving person whose favorite sports were tennis and fast-pitch softball. Her true love and passion was riding motorcycles. She will be remembered as a free spirit and a fun-loving, witty person who enjoyed making others smile and laugh.
Octavia is survived by: Sons, Sydney Hill of Brewster, NY and Nicholas Hill and wife Lilly (Mom's best friend in her last days) of Port St. Lucie, FL., by siblings Edward Johnson and Glen Johnson of Poughkeepsie, NY and sister Juanita Mendez of Millbrook, NY., by grandchildren Carlece, Sydney Jr., Tito, Bradford, Marcus, Lyndsay and Jade and 5 great grandchildren.
Octavia was predeceased by: Son, Louis Hill, siblings Charles Johnson and Geraldine BeCoates.
Remembrance events are postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Haisley Tribute Center, 2041 SW Bayshore Blvd., Port St. Lucie, FL. An online guestbook may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
.