Olga Connolly Obituary
FISHKILL - Olga Connolly, 95, an area resident since the 1950's, died on October 31, 2019 at the Fishkill Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

Born in Blytheville, Arkansas on October 13, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Christopher and Cora Mae (Meatte) Johnsen. Mrs. Connolly spent her career as a music teacher at Catholic grammar schools in the Archdiocese of New York, primarily at St. Columba School in Hopewell Junction. She had also served as the choir director for St. Mary, Mother of the Church in Fishkill.

She is survived by her son, Chris Moeller of Fishkill; her daughter, Lisa Moeller of Santa Fe, NM; and her grandchildren, Wendy Stofan, Timothy Stofan, and Matthias Dietrich. In addition to her parents, Olga was also predeceased by her first husband, Karl Moeller; her second husband, Stephen Connolly; her daughter, Karla Stofan; and her siblings.

Funeral services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to . Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc. Please visit her Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
