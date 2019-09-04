|
Olga F. Gallagher
Poughkeepsie - Olga F. Gallagher, 90, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away on August 30, 2019 at the Elant of Briarcliff Nursing Home. She was born on May 14, 1929 in Red Oaks Mill, NY the daughter of Alex & Lillian Duncan Frazier. A local High School graduate she also graduated from Dutchess Community College with a Certificate as a Medical Assistant.
Olga married William T. Gallagher in 1952 at Christ Episcopal Church in Poughkeepsie, NY. He predeceased her in 1959. She was employed as a Medical Assistant for Dr. Summers in Poughkeepsie, NY and retired in 1977. Olga was a member of Christ Episcopal Church.
While she was living and performing in Manhattan, she was pursuing a career as a vocalist, she met Bill, the man who would become her husband. Not pursuing that career they moved back to Poughkeepsie to marry and start a family. She opened her home to family and friends for many years. She also participated in the St. Francis Foster Care Program, always welcoming those in need of home and hearth.
Olga loved her grandchildren and holidays. She was an artist using oils as her medium, loved Boston Bulldogs and helped breeding them, passionate about gardening and loved being a homemaker.
Survivors include her son: William "Bill" (Peggy) Gallagher of Fishkill, NY; grandchildren: Billy (Thea) Gallagher and Meghan Sarah Gallagher and fiancé Anthony D'Lessio. There is 1 great-grandchild. She was predeceased by a brother: James Cola and sister: Grace D'Angelo.
There are no calling hours. A Graveside Service will be on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at 11AM at the family plot in Nine Partners Cemetery, 159 Rt. 343, Millbrook, NY 12545. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 4, 2019