Olga Mihanowich
Glenham - Olga Mihanowich of Glenham, passed away peacefully on January 30, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie. She was 98.
Olga was born on August 9, 1921 in New York City to the late Serge and Anna Hordechuck. She was raised by her stepfather, Joseph Garbo, after Serge passed away at a young age.
Olga served as a Civil Defense Warden in World War II. She retired after 25 years as the Postmaster in Glenham. A Life Member and treasurer of the Slater Chemical Fire Company, she also served many years as a volunteer for the United Way and March of Dimes. She was the past President of the Dutchess County N.A.P.U.S. and also was Vice President of the NYS Chapter of the N.A.P.U.S. Olga was also very active in rehabilitation for 70+ years and was always available to anyone who needed her help. Olga loved her family and treasured her friends immensely.
Olga is survived by her grandnieces and nephews: Barbara Fox, Rachel Lang, Jeanne Korman, Kristin Squier, Thomas Healey, David Healey and Richard Lang; her great-grandnieces and nephews: Gabrielle Giaccone, Ciarra Healey, Brielle Lang, Ashley Deaso, Shannon Squier, Michaela Korman, Sophia, Ava & Nicole Healey, Andrew Giaccone, Justin Healey, Matthew & Brandon Fox, Joshua, Matthew & Aaron Korman and Nicholas Squier; her great-great grandnieces and nephews: Owen & Addison Ayer, Connor Healey, Reagan Deaso, Judah and Annette Korman also survive her.
Olga is also survived by a wonderful myriad of dedicated and loving friends.
Olga was predeceased by her husband, Bronislaw (Ben) in 1999; her siblings, John & Walter Hordechuck, Matilde LoPrimo, Elizabeth & Helen Hordechuck; her sister-in-law, Elizabeth Hordechuck; her nieces and nephews, Gabrielle Lang, Walterette Joan Healey, Veronica Tiedemann, Richard LoPrimo, Mary Giaccone, Matthew & James Healey and Ronald Lang.
Family and friends will gather on Sunday, February 2 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman Street, Beacon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 3 at 10 a.m. at St. Joachim Church, 51 Leonard Street, Beacon. Entombment will follow at St. John Cemetery, 80-01 Metropolitan Avenue, Middle Village, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to .
To send a personal condolence please visit www.riverviewbyhalvey.com.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Patrick J. Halvey of Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, LLC.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020