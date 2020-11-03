1/1
Olga N. Rygiel
1924 - 2020
Olga N. Rygiel

Fishkill - Olga N. Rygiel, 96, an area resident since 1950, died on November 2, 2020 at the Pines at Poughkeepsie.

Born on May 1, 1924 in New York City, Olga was the daughter of the late Michael and Pauline (Krop) Nowak. She worked for many yeas as a clerk at IBM in East Fishkill until her retirement.

Olga was a member of the First Reformed Church of Fishkill where she also volunteered with the food pantry. She also enjoyed gardening and reading.

Olga is survived by her son, Christopher Rygiel of Poughkeepsie; her granddaughter, Antonia Rygiel of Rhinebeck; her niece, Michele Leifer and her husband Tom of Boulder, CO; her great nieces, Noel and Gwen Leifer of Boulder, CO; her nephew, Dennis Nowak and his wife Jeanne of Lafayette, CO; and her daughter-in-law, Paulette Rygiel of Rochester. In addition to her parents, Olga was also predeceased by her husband, John Peter Rygiel on March 17, 2006.

Visitation will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 10 am - 12pm at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 12 pm followed by burial at Fishkill Rural Cemetery. In compliance with NYS guidelines, social distancing and face masks will be required and capacity may be limited.

Donations may be made in Olga's memory to the charity of your choice. Please visit her Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.
1089 Main Street
Fishkill, NY 12524
(845) 896-2000
