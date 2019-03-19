|
Olga Nakutavicius
Fishkill - Olga Nakutavicius of Fishkill passed away on March 17, 2019. She was born December 04, 1937 in Minsk, Belarus to the late Bazyl and Nadzieja Zacharkiewicz. She married Vytas (Vick) Nakutavicius on May 10, 1958. Olga was retired from a long time career at IBM. She loved to travel, work outside, take care of her yard and plants, but most of all she loved her family. She was a devoted wife, mother,mother in law, sister, grandmother and aunt and will be truly missed by all. She is survived by her son Richard Nakutavicius, his wife Terri, her son Kenneth Nakutavicius, his children Nicholas and Alexandra, her son-in-law Jay Ennesser,his daughters Jennifer, Nicole and Danielle. She is also survived by her sister Lydia Earl. She was predeceased by her husband Vytas, her daughter Lillian Ennesser, her bother Peter Zacharkiewicz and sister Valentina Rahlewwicz. In lieu of flower contributions may be made to a Alzeihmers/Dementia Foundation of your choice.
Calling hours will take place on Wednesday, March 20th from 6-9 pm at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home Inc., 38 Main St. Highland, NY 12528.
Funeral Service will take place on Thursday March 21st, 9:30 am at the funeral home. Entombment will follow in the Community Mausoleum at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.
For directions or to send the family an online condolence or sympathy card please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com
Arrangements are under the guidance of the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 38 Main St. Highland, NY 12528
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 19, 2019