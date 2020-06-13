Olive M. Lyons
Wappingers Falls - Olive M. Lyons, 87, of Wappingers Falls, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at her home.
She was born in Beacon July 27, 1932, the daughter of Albert Johnson and Mary Moranski.
On September 25, 1954 in Beacon, she was married to John R. Lyons, who survives at home.Olive was a registered nurse at St. Francis Hospital, and later Central Dutchess Nursing Home. She was a graduate of St. Francis School of Nursing, class of 1953, and was a member of the St. Francis Alumni Association. Olive enjoyed traveling, crossword and jumble puzzels, N.Y. Rangers, the seashore, Arizona, and family and friends.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Michael Lyons (Jackie) of Hyde Park, Bernadette Stephens (Ralph) of Milton, Cathy Benicase (Alan) of Highland, and Carol Wachenheimer (Steve) of LaGrangeville, 10 Grandchildren, 14 Greatgrandchildren, a sister, Anne Thomas of Beacon, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers, Albert and Gerald Johnson, and a sister, Marion MacCauley. There will be no calling hours, A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Tuesday at 10:00 AM at St. Mary, Mother of the Church, Jackson St., Fishkill. Burial St. Joachim's Cemetery. A Celebration of her life will be held after the current health crisis is resolved. Donations may be made to Fishkill Food Bank, 717 Route 9, Fishkill, N.Y. 12524. In compliance with N.Y.S. guidelines, facemasks must be worn for the service, along with social distancing. Arrangements are in charge of the Delehanty Funeral Home. To send a condolence or for directions, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.