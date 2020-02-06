|
|
Olympia Ciferri, 80 of Millbrook, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at her residence. She was the beloved and only child of the late Louis and Helen Miori. She was born in White Plains, NY on September 19, 1939 and grew up in Millbrook. She attended and graduated from Millbrook Memorial High School.
On September 10, 1961 at St. Joseph's Church, Millbrook, she married Henry Ciferri. Henry predeceased her on October 19, 2009.
Olympia was an Auxiliary Charter and Life member of the Millbrook Fire Department's Ladies Auxiliary and served as the first President from 1978 to 1993. In 2018, she was honored for 40 years of service.
Olympia spent her career working in the food service industry. She worked at Bennett College for many years, preparing meals and orchestrating the luscious and beautiful buffets that were used for their many functions.
After her years at Bennett, she worked for Washington Growers. Eventually she ventured out on her own and opened her own catering business, which she ran for many years. She also worked at Segalla's Country Club in Amenia and finished out her career as Tommy Bailey's sidekick at Marona's Market.
Olympia is survived by her brothers-in-law Joseph Ciferri (Barbara) of Kansas City, MO and Almerindo (Linda) of Verbank, NY. In addition, Olympia is survived by her nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews as well as her Firehouse family and friends.
Graveside services will be held 11 am on Monday, February 10 at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Milbrook followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph's Church, Millbrook at 11:15 am.
Memorial donations may be made in Olympia's memory to Millbrook Fire Department.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Allen Funeral Home, Millbrook.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020