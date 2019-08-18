|
|
Orazio William Incremona
Beacon - Orazio William (Bill) Incremona died on August 15, 2019 at the age of 91. He was born in Beacon on February 19, 1928 to Frank and Lucia (Archimede) Incremona. Bill married the late Edith Mohrman on April 23, 1949. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Jayne and Joseph Griesemer of Poughkeepsie. He is also survived by his loving grandchildren, William Incremona, Julie (Brian) Ludlow, Matthew (Amy) Griesemer, Michelle (Ross) Trapani and Melissa (Rob) Glowacki as well as his 11 great grandchildren, Will, Xenia, Liam and Ryan Incremona, Anya and Ethan Ludlow, Lucy and Annabelle Griesemer, Ellie and Abigail Trapani and Molly Glowacki. He was predeceased by his son, William Frank Incremona.
He loved making people laugh, playing the slots at casinos, attending his annual clambake, Facebook and spending time with his family and friends. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile and his kind and compassionate spirit.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, August 18 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman Street, Beacon. Members of the Beacon Elks, Lodge 1493 will conduct a service at 3 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 19 at 11:15 a.m. at St. Martin de Porres Church, 118 Cedar Valley Road, Poughkeepsie. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Joachim Cemetery, 325 Washington Avenue, Beacon.
Memorial donations in memory of Bill may be made to Mental Health America of Dutchess County, VET2VET Program, 253 Mansion Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Patrick J. Halvey of Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, LLC.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 18, 2019