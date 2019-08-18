Services
Riverview Funeral Home By Halvey LLC
2 Beekman Street
Beacon, NY 12508
(845) 831-0380
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Riverview Funeral Home By Halvey LLC
2 Beekman Street
Beacon, NY 12508
View Map
Service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Riverview Funeral Home By Halvey LLC
2 Beekman Street
Beacon, NY 12508
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:15 AM
St. Martin de Porres Church
118 Cedar Valley Road
Poughkeepsie, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Orazio Incremona
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Orazio William Incremona


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Orazio William Incremona Obituary
Orazio William Incremona

Beacon - Orazio William (Bill) Incremona died on August 15, 2019 at the age of 91. He was born in Beacon on February 19, 1928 to Frank and Lucia (Archimede) Incremona. Bill married the late Edith Mohrman on April 23, 1949. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Jayne and Joseph Griesemer of Poughkeepsie. He is also survived by his loving grandchildren, William Incremona, Julie (Brian) Ludlow, Matthew (Amy) Griesemer, Michelle (Ross) Trapani and Melissa (Rob) Glowacki as well as his 11 great grandchildren, Will, Xenia, Liam and Ryan Incremona, Anya and Ethan Ludlow, Lucy and Annabelle Griesemer, Ellie and Abigail Trapani and Molly Glowacki. He was predeceased by his son, William Frank Incremona.

He loved making people laugh, playing the slots at casinos, attending his annual clambake, Facebook and spending time with his family and friends. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile and his kind and compassionate spirit.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, August 18 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman Street, Beacon. Members of the Beacon Elks, Lodge 1493 will conduct a service at 3 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 19 at 11:15 a.m. at St. Martin de Porres Church, 118 Cedar Valley Road, Poughkeepsie. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Joachim Cemetery, 325 Washington Avenue, Beacon.

Memorial donations in memory of Bill may be made to Mental Health America of Dutchess County, VET2VET Program, 253 Mansion Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.

To send a personal condolence please visit www.riverviewbyhalvey.com.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of Patrick J. Halvey of Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, LLC.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Orazio's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now