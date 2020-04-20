|
|
Orson Marshall Hanaburgh Sr.
Hyde Park - Orson Marshall Hanaburgh Sr., 90, a lifelong area resident, died on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at home in Hyde Park.
Born December 13, 1929 in Rhinebeck, he was the son of the late Charles and Ethel Bodley Hanaburgh. Orson attended Rhinebeck Schools.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was an active member of the Hyde Park American Legion Post #1303.
Orson was a Union Truck Driver for Teamsters Local #445 for forty years until his retirement in 1988.
A "car guy", he enjoyed antique cars and car shows.
On November 8, 1953 in the former Staatsburg Methodist Church, he married the former Rosabelle 'Rodie' Osterhoudt. Mrs. Hanaburgh survives at home.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Elena Peace of Hillsborough, NC; son, Orson (Chobie) Hanaburgh Jr. and wife, Denise, of Hyde Park; son, Wayne Currier of Ballston Spa; four grandchildren, Jason Hanaburgh, Tara Womack, Jeffrey Peace, and Rosemary Lindberg; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by three brothers, James, Charles, and Hanford Raymond Hanaburgh; and five sisters, Mildred Miller, Esther Spencer, Mary Gezairlian, E. Christine Hanaburgh, and Minnie Newkirk.
Cremation has taken place.
Out of concern for public health and safety, memorial services and the burial of his ashes in the family plot at Union Cemetery of Hyde Park will take place at a later date.
Orson's family respectfully requests memorial donations to the Hyde Park American Legion Post #1303, c/o 3 Pinewoods Road, Hyde Park, NY 12538.
Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
To send an online condolence from the safety of your home, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 26, 2020