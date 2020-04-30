|
Oscar Groser
FISHKILL - Oscar C. "Jimmy" Groser, died at the Wingate at Beacon on April 29, 2020 on the eve of his 65th Wedding Anniversary. He was 90 years old. He previously lived in Putnam Valley, NY and Phoenix, AZ.
Born on February 15, 1930 in Manhattan, Oscar was the son of the late Wilhelm and Elizabeth (Arbesman) Groser. He proudly served in the US Army from 1951-1953. Oscar was a Mechanical Engineer for over 33 years at IBM in East Fishkill, until his retirement in 1990.
An avid Sci-Fi & war history reader, Oscar also enjoyed salt-water fishing and deer & pheasant hunting. He loved to travel but most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
On April 30, 1955 in Brooklyn, NY, Oscar married the love of his life, Eileen Pastore Groser, who survives at home. He is also survived by his son, William P. Groser of Fishkill, NY; and his grandson, Alex J. Groser of Vermont. In addition to his parents, Oscar was also predeceased by his step-father, Wolfgang Piehler in 1980.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020