Otto Tatar
Rock City - November 17th, 1921 - June 7th, 2019
On June 7th 2019, Otto Tatar passed into the Lord's care. Otto moved to Rhinebeck, New York in 1949 with his wife Louise. They resided in Rock City for 69 years until recently moving to Trinity, Florida.
Otto began working for IBM in 1945 at the World Headquarters in New York City. He was transferred to Poughkeepsie shortly after. It was there he met his future bride. After a brief courtship, he married Dorothy Louise Huth on July 28, 1946. They had two children, Paul and Nancy.
Otto served in the Army Air Corp during World War Two, serving 38 months in New Guinea and the Philippines. He was honorably discharged in 1945. After moving to Poughkeepsie, he served in the Army National Guard.
Otto was involved in numerous organizations. He was active in the JC's, Boy Scouts, Order of the Arrow, Big Brother and his passion, the Mason and Shiners. In addition, Otto was a long time devout member of the Rock City Lutheran Church where he held different positions on the church council.
Otto survived by his wife of nearly 73 years, Louise; his son Paul; his three granddaughters, Elizabeth, Abigail, and Sarah; his two great granddaughters Gabriel and Sophia; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition, he leaves behind many close and dear friends; his Masonic brothers and finally; his "new" family at the Watermark, where he was loved and cared for in his final days. Hospice is to be thanked for their care for Otto as well. Otto was predeceased by his daughter Nancy Meyer, his daughter-in-law Carol Tatar, his son-in-law Gary Meyer and his in-laws George and Thelma Huth. In addition, his sister-in-law Joy and her husband Robert Lindeman and brother-in-law George Huth Jr.
Services will be heled at the Rock City Church upon which time Louise joins him in the Lord's hands. Contributions may be made to the Shiners Children Hospital in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 18, 2019