Delehanty Funeral Home
64 E Main St
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
(845) 297-2640
Ouida Lipiro


1927 - 2019
Ouida Lipiro Obituary
Ouida Lipiro

Lawrenceville, GA. - Ouida Lipiro, 92, of Lawrenceville, GA, formerly of Wappingers Falls, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 at Mesun Hospice in Lawrenceville.

She was born in Twin City, GA February 3, 1927, the daughter of Burl and Iris Hill Portwood. She was predeceased by her husband Sam Lipiro. Mrs. Lipiro was employed in the mortgage department at the former Mid-Hudson Savings Bank in Wappingers Falls. She enjoyed spending time with her dogs.

Surviving are her sons, Sam Lipiro (Donna), Danny Lipiro, Billy Lipiro (Debbie), Grandchildren, Sam John, Donna Lynn, Billy, and Jason, several greatgrandchildren, a brother, Billy Portwood, a sister, Betty Dasher, and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Delehanty Funeral Home 64 E. Main St., Wappingers Falls, Saturday from 11:00 to 2:00 Services will be held at graveside at Fishkill Rural Cemetery at 2:30 PM. To send a condolence or for directions, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2020
