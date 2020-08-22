Ousama Abu-Yousif
Ousama Abu-Yousif passed away peacefully at his home in Poughkeepsie, New York on August 19th, 2020. Born on June 25th, 1951, in a refugee camp in Zarqa, Jordan, Ousama was the third youngest of three boys: Reda, the oldest, Sami, the second oldest, and his baby sister, Fatina. As a young boy he had a passion for politics, and, while his family had found their way to prosperity in Doha, Qatar, he was determined to start a life in America. Ousama, often known as Sam by his friends and colleagues, immigrated to the U.S. and graduated with his Bachelor's in Civil Engineering in May 1977 from the University of Columbia, Missouri.
While in college, Sam met his first American sweetheart, Elaine, and they brought three lovely children into the world. Omar, his firstborn was followed shortly thereafter by Adnan and then Khadija.
While his love and compassion for his family back home never wavered, Sam built his career in the Nuclear Industry working with Detroit Edison, Commonwealth Energy, and TVA just to name a few. As his kids began to grow up, Sam moved to Poughkeepsie where he met his soulmate, Patricia Cooper; together they were unstoppable.
Sam co-authored the guideline for Reverse Engineering at Nuclear Power Plants (EPRI TR-107372) in July 1998, becoming an authority in the field. This ultimately led to him starting his own company Dynamic Solutions USA Inc.
Sam loved his family, community, colleagues and friends tremendously and happily provided for them however he could. He celebrated the marriage of his middle son, Adnan, to Alisa Lew in 2008. And then his eldest son Omar wed Amisha Doshi in 2009.
No matter what obstacles were in front of him, Sam always put family first. His love for cooking and BBQ brought many smiles to so many people. And in his later years, nothing brought more joy to his heart than seeing his grandkids, Avery and Aden, playing around the house.
Sam was buried on August 21st, 2020 at the Marlboro Muslim Memorial Cemetery in Morganville, New Jersey.
For donations in his honor, the Abu-Yousif family recommends the charities below:
The Islamic Relief USA, irusa.org
The Janaza Projects, thejanazahproject.org