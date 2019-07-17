|
|
Palma A. Scano
Hyde Park - Palma Ann Scano (affectionately known as "Pam"), 76, a lifelong area resident, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 surrounded by love and family.
Born on February 20, 1943 in Poughkeepsie, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Antoinette Sucato Ranco.
Mrs. Scano was a communicant of St. Peter's Parish in Hyde Park.
Pam was a Beautician at various local salons over the years and was also a secretary for a local law firm.
She enjoyed creating stained glass, artwork, gardening, travelling with her husband, and spending time at the home she loved in West Palm Beach, Florida. Her greatest love was her family, especially her grandchildren.
In 1966, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Poughkeepsie, she married the love of her life, Francis L. Scano. Mr. Scano predeceased her on July 27, 2018.
She is survived by her daughter, Nicole Schwiebert, and her husband, William, of Wappingers Falls; two grandsons, Nicholas Joseph Scano, and his mother, Rochelle Neczesny, and William Francis Schwiebert; daughter-in-law, Hillary Scano, of Poughkeepsie; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her son, Steven Francis Scano, on July 6, 2017; and her sister, Carmela Mannino.
Calling hours will be from 4 to 8 PM, Thursday, July 18th at Sweet's Funeral Home, Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM, Friday, July 19th at Our Lady of the Rosary Chapel of St. Peter's Parish, 185 Hudson View Drive, Poughkeepsie.
Entombment will follow in the Our Lady of the Holy Souls Mausoleum at St. Peter's Cemetery, Poughkeepsie.
In lieu of flowers, Pam's family respectfully requests memorial donations to the Hudson Valley Hospice Foundation, 374 Violet Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. (www.hvhospice.org)
To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 17, 2019