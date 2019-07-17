Services
Sweet's Funeral Home
4365 Albany Post Road (Rt. 9)
Hyde Park, NY 12538
(845) 229-2624
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sweet's Funeral Home
4365 Albany Post Road (Rt. 9)
Hyde Park, NY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Rosary Chapel of St. Peter's Parish
185 Hudson View Drive
Poughkeepsie, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Palma Scano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Palma A. Scano


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Palma A. Scano Obituary
Palma A. Scano

Hyde Park - Palma Ann Scano (affectionately known as "Pam"), 76, a lifelong area resident, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 surrounded by love and family.

Born on February 20, 1943 in Poughkeepsie, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Antoinette Sucato Ranco.

Mrs. Scano was a communicant of St. Peter's Parish in Hyde Park.

Pam was a Beautician at various local salons over the years and was also a secretary for a local law firm.

She enjoyed creating stained glass, artwork, gardening, travelling with her husband, and spending time at the home she loved in West Palm Beach, Florida. Her greatest love was her family, especially her grandchildren.

In 1966, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Poughkeepsie, she married the love of her life, Francis L. Scano. Mr. Scano predeceased her on July 27, 2018.

She is survived by her daughter, Nicole Schwiebert, and her husband, William, of Wappingers Falls; two grandsons, Nicholas Joseph Scano, and his mother, Rochelle Neczesny, and William Francis Schwiebert; daughter-in-law, Hillary Scano, of Poughkeepsie; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her son, Steven Francis Scano, on July 6, 2017; and her sister, Carmela Mannino.

Calling hours will be from 4 to 8 PM, Thursday, July 18th at Sweet's Funeral Home, Rte. 9, Hyde Park.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM, Friday, July 19th at Our Lady of the Rosary Chapel of St. Peter's Parish, 185 Hudson View Drive, Poughkeepsie.

Entombment will follow in the Our Lady of the Holy Souls Mausoleum at St. Peter's Cemetery, Poughkeepsie.

In lieu of flowers, Pam's family respectfully requests memorial donations to the Hudson Valley Hospice Foundation, 374 Violet Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. (www.hvhospice.org)

To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now