|
|
Pam B. Moyers
Canton, OH - Pam (Schneider) Braidt Moyers, 55, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center in Canton, OH.
She was born on March 19, 1964 in Carmel, NY the daughter of Jean (Armstrong) Schneider and the late Walter Schneider.
Pam enjoyed quilting, gardening, reading and computers were her passion.
In addition to her mother Jean, survivors include her daughter Alex and a son Nick Braidt; a brother, Walter Schneider; two nephews, James and Steven Schneider; a grandson, Brantley Shepard and a companion, John Karnuth.
Calling hours are Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 4 to 7 PM at Peck & Peck Funeral Home 7749 South Main St. Pine Plains, NY.
Funeral service will be at 11 AM on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from the funeral home.
Interment will be in the family plot in Lithgow Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to [email protected], or to any SPCA.
To sign the online register please visit peckandpeck.net.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Sept. 28 to Sept. 30, 2019