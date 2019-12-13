|
Pamela Campanaro
Highland - On this day Friday, December 13, 2019, Pam passed away from this earthly life to eternal life with the creator of all that exists, both seen and unseen. She looked to the reality of being in the presence of her savior Jesus. The basis of her faith is found in these words from Hebrews 11.1: Faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things unseen.
Pam was born on January 18, 1948 in Yonkers, NY to her parents Juanita and Peter Fedorczak. After raising her four children and grandson, Pam became a dental hygienist and loved her work.
She is survived by her mother Juanita Fedorczak, her loving husband Gene Campanaro, her children and their spouses Lisa (Gorgas) Campanaro, Christine and Adam Plouffe, David Campanaro and Sarah Scigliano his wife, Jonathan Campanaro and Dolly Thomas his wife; her grandchildren Brandon Gorgas, Leah Campanaro, and Sonia Campanaro; a sister Janeen Murray and husband Paul; and her many nieces and nephews.
She leaves behind her precious memories of a life shared with all who knew and loved her. Memories of her young years spending summers in West Virginia with her grandmother "Maw" Nelly Mann, her aunts, uncles, and cousins. As well as fond memories with her husband's family: Theresa Fitzgibbons, Eileen Benicci, Karen Faye, and Kevin Campanaro. A special thank you to Opal Johnson for the years of help raising her special needs grandson Brandon.
We who remain will miss her tremendously because our lives have been blessed by her life. Her wishes were for a quiet and simple burial therefore there will not be a public viewing or burial. Burial will be a private graveside service with her family. Any donations can be made in Pam's name to: Cardinal Hayes Home For Children, 60 St. Joseph's Drive, Millbrook, NY 12545.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Parmele, Auchmoody & Schoonmaker Funeral Home, 110 Fulton Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019