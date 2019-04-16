|
Pamela Jean Achilli-Brown
Poughkeepsie - Pamela Jean Achilli-Brown aged 71 of Poughkeepsie NY formally of Bemidji MN passed away on April 11th 2019 at her home in Poughkeepsie surrounded by family.
Born in Poughkeepsie NY on September 11, 1947.
She was the daughter of Lancelot and Shirley Achilli. A graduate of Poughkeepsie High School in 1965, Dutchess Community College, Geneseo College and obtained her Masters Degree in Special Education from New Paltz State University in 1973. She retired after 30 years of teaching in 2003 and returned to New York from Minnesota.
Pamela is survived by her children Genevieve Brown Waldman and Stewart Brown and 3 grandchildren Hazel, Shea and Emmett, and sisters Diana Berardi, Carol Adney and brother Lancelot Achilli.
Pamela will be remembered with love by her family, friends, church members, co-workers, students, and countless others whom lives she touched with her generosity and kindness.
Family and Friends will gather at a memorial on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 6pm at the Church of Latter Day Saints located in Poughkeepsie NY at 204 Spakenkill Rd Poughkeepsie NY.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 16, 2019