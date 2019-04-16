Services
Darrow Funeral Home
39 South Hamilton Street
Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
(845) 452-1840
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
6:00 PM
Church of Latter Day Saints
204 Spakenkill Rd
Poughkeepsie, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Achilli-Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Jean Achilli-Brown


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Pamela Jean Achilli-Brown Obituary
Pamela Jean Achilli-Brown

Poughkeepsie - Pamela Jean Achilli-Brown aged 71 of Poughkeepsie NY formally of Bemidji MN passed away on April 11th 2019 at her home in Poughkeepsie surrounded by family.

Born in Poughkeepsie NY on September 11, 1947.

She was the daughter of Lancelot and Shirley Achilli. A graduate of Poughkeepsie High School in 1965, Dutchess Community College, Geneseo College and obtained her Masters Degree in Special Education from New Paltz State University in 1973. She retired after 30 years of teaching in 2003 and returned to New York from Minnesota.

Pamela is survived by her children Genevieve Brown Waldman and Stewart Brown and 3 grandchildren Hazel, Shea and Emmett, and sisters Diana Berardi, Carol Adney and brother Lancelot Achilli.

Pamela will be remembered with love by her family, friends, church members, co-workers, students, and countless others whom lives she touched with her generosity and kindness.

Family and Friends will gather at a memorial on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 6pm at the Church of Latter Day Saints located in Poughkeepsie NY at 204 Spakenkill Rd Poughkeepsie NY.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now