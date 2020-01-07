Services
Burnett & White Funeral Home
7461 South Broadway
Red Hook, NY 12571
(845) 758-5042
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Pamela "Penny" Johnson


1944 - 2020
Pamela "Penny" Johnson Obituary
Pamela "Penny" Johnson

Milan - Pamela A. "Penny" Johnson, 75, a longtime Milan resident, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck, NY.

Penny was born on October 30, 1944, in Poughkeepsie, NY, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Dorothy (DeAngelo) Griffin. She married Donald R. Johnson on July 2, 1962 in Pine Plains, NY. Donald R. predeceased her on August 19, 2015. Penny worked as a Tax Collector for the Town of Milan for over 25 years.

Penny found many enjoyments in life. She had a particular love for hummingbirds, enjoyed a good game of Bingo and would watch Nascar every chance she had.

Penny's pride and joy was her family. She is survived by her three children; Theresa (William) Anders of Englewood, FL, Donna Johnson of Red Hook, NY, Donald H. (Annemarie) Johnson of Milan, NY; her brother, Herbert Griffin; her grandchildren, Krystle (Brian) and Travis; her great grandchildren Ryan, Madison, Tyler & Cody; in addition to extended family and friends.

In addition to her husband Donald, Penny is predeceased by her grandson D.J. Coons.

Friends may call at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 4 to 7PM.

Funeral services will be held at 11AM on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Burnett & White Funeral Homes, Red Hook, NY. Burial will follow at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Red Hook.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Pamela's memory to the Hudson Valley Hospice, 374 Violet Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.

Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY.

For directions, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
