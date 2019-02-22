|
|
Pamela Marie Kipp
Stanfordville - Pamela Marie Kipp, a homemaker and life-long resident of Stanfordville, NY passed away on Wednesday January 23rd at Vassar Brothers Medical Center at the age of 70.
Pamela is survived by her daughter Tamera Marie Brady and her grandchildren Zachary, age 17 and Liam, age 12. She is also survived by her two sisters Pearl Dennis and Judy Dennis.
She is predeceased by her husband Ronald David Kipp and her brother Budd Dennis.
Pamela was born on October 9, 1948 to George and Mary Dennis. She graduated from Pine Plains High School and became a mother and homemaker. Pamela was a loving mother, devoted grandmother and a compassionate, giving woman.
She was a person who enjoyed being outside working in her flower garden, going to the movies with her grandchildren, sewing, family picnics and spending time with the family. She made every holiday special and never missed sending cards to her grandchildren.
Her grandchildren were a very important part of her life and she loved them unconditionally. She loved to play board games with them and just enjoyed spending time with them. Her life was devoted to watching them grow up and enjoying every minute.
There will be a private gathering of family to honor Pamela's life. In lieu of flowers, please donate to .
To sign the online register please visit peckandpeck.net.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 22, 2019